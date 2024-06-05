CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.976-4.011, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $377.11.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

