Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 18th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

