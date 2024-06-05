AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,134. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

