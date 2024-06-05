Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Navient has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
Navient Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.
Read Our Latest Report on NAVI
Insider Activity
In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navient
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.