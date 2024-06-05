Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Report on NAVI

Insider Activity

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.