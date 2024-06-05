TrustCo Bank Corp NY Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance
TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $518.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRST
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrustCo Bank Corp NY
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.