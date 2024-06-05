TrustCo Bank Corp NY Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $518.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

