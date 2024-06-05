First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
First American Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First American Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.