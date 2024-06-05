First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

