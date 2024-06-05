Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 66,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

