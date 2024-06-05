Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,078 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $10,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.