California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Entergy worth $29,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.