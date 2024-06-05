California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Roblox worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,127. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

