General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,334 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

