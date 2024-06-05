Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 21st

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Unity Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of UNTY opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
