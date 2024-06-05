The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Aptiv worth $54,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

