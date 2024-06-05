STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of STERIS worth $34,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.