The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $52,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

