The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $56,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.