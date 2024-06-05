California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 914 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $180.15 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

