The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.62% of EastGroup Properties worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after buying an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $58,974,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after buying an additional 226,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 147,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EGP opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

