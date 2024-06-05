The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $491.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.