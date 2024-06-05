The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 23,788 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $50,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,194 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,043 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

MTSI stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

