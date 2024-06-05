Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $68.64. 77,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,767,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

