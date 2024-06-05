CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.42

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 72912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $1,273,408. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 122,096 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

