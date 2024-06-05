Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.74

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 295859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACTG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

