Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.94

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 613765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

