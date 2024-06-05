Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.19

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

