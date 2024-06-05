SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.00

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 3350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $648.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.