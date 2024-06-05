Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.84

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 628646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several research analysts have commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

