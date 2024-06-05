Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.40

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 148310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.