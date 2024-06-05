Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.66

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 249239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

