John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.88

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 5833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $733.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 446,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

