Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.14

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 227934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

