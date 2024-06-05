ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.53

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 1260394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,274,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,165,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $9,151,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

