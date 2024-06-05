CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

