ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.69

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 5461589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 293,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 44.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 339,498 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

