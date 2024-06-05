Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $9,778,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 862,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

