CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 55,179 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 437.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

