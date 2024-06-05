CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,262,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

