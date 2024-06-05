11,328 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

