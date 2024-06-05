CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $384.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.38 and a 200-day moving average of $377.69. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

