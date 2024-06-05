CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,229 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $87,829,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

