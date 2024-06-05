CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.