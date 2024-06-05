The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

