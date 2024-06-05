CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

