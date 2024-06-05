The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 51,917 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $65,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 20,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,493,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

