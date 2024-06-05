The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,069 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

