The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.42 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $69,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

