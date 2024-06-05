The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $69,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

