The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 300,486 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Stellantis worth $70,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last quarter.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE STLA opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

