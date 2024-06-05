Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 974,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $70,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

