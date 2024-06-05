Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.62. 137,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 984,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $519,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

